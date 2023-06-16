Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

In the future, Ukraine could get another weapon against Russian air supremacy: Great Britain wants to build starstreaks again after a ten-year break.

Munich – Ukraine is fighting Russia with German Leopard tanks and is currently conducting a large-scale counteroffensive, even if some of them get shot down. But not only Germany is supplying arms to Kiev. Many other NATO countries are also supporting the attacked country with weapons. This need can now also be seen in Great Britain. For the Ukraine war Production of the Starstreak rocket is to be resumed after a break of more than ten years. The reason for the decision is the efficiency with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use man-portable anti-aircraft systems.

Starstreak for the Ukraine war: “World’s fastest missile of its kind”

According to that Wall Street Journal Starstreak, described by manufacturer Thales as the “world’s fastest missile of its kind”, is manufactured, along with other weapons for Ukraine, at the company’s Northern Ireland facility. However, it will be some time before the Ukrainians can use the weapon. “The ordering, production and delivery of these missiles will take time,” the company’s chief executive Patrice Caine told the publication.

A British soldier trains with a Starstreak missile. © imago stock&people

Since Ukraine does not have air sovereignty and the army of Wladimir Putin also uses air forces to stop Kiev’s counter-offensive, “this is exactly the situation where weapons like Stinger (a comparable US missile, ed.) and Starstreak are needed the most,” he continued. “If it were Starstreak I wouldn’t want to fly low,” Andy Netherwood, a former British Air Force squadron commander, told Netherwood in March 2022 The Times of London.

UK Starstreak missiles: Weapons were ‘irrelevant for decades’

Starstreak missiles are among the MANPADS, or man-portable air defense systems, that Ukraine has used with great success against Russian forces. Loud Newsweek Such man-portable anti-aircraft systems have not been used by Western armies for years, but the Ukraine war is bringing this type of weapon back to the fore.

The reason for this is obvious: in the conflicts of recent years, the western powers have generally had sovereignty over the air. These weapons have been “generally irrelevant for decades as Western forces have enjoyed air superiority and dominance in every campaign,” defense and military expert David Hambling told the outlet. So now they’re experiencing unexpected demand again.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The missile can travel at three to four times the speed of sound and fires three tungsten darts at its target. “The idea is that this offers a much greater chance of a hit than a single warhead,” Hambling said. According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Starstreak missiles can travel more than a kilometer in less than a second. They can be either shoulder fired or mounted on a military vehicle.

Stinger vs. Starstreak: Stinger is twice as fast as the rocket from the USA

A comparable US weapon is the Stinger system. MANPADS like Stinger or Starstreak are used to attack fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, drones and other aerial threats. Requiring only one person to operate, they can be quickly moved and deployed on the battlefield. According to Hambling, the systems are “designed as a solution to the same problem,” which is protecting infantry from helicopter gunships and helicopter gunships alike. They work differently though, he added. The Stinger is a heat-seeking missile that locks onto a target with a single warhead. Starstreak is a guided missile where an operator holds the target in the crosshairs.

The US has deployed more than 1,700 Stingers to Ukraine so far, but they “may be deterred by flares or other countermeasures that lure the missile away from the target,” Hambling said. Starstreak’s advantage is that it is “immune to these countermeasures,” “but the need to keep the target in the crosshairs, rather than Stinger’s fire and forget, could be seen as a corresponding disadvantage,” he continued. In addition, the Starstreak hyperspeed rocket is twice as fast as Stinger. This “offers much less chance for the targets to escape,” he argued. (cgsc)

The act of sabotage of Nord Stream – who is responsible? Russia accuses the West of obstructing reconnaissance. Medvedev demands revenge.