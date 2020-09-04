In the profile of Twitter of Rik Verbrugghe you can read: ‘Fastest man ever in a Grand tour‘,’ the fastest man ever in a Grand Tour‘. And, indeed, it has been so since May 19, 2001, when it was imposed in the prologue of the Italy spin, at an average of 58,874 km / h. That day all the circumstances for the record came together, in addition to the Belgian’s skills as a wheeler: the route, Montesilvano-PescaraIt was very short, about 7.6 km, and completely flat and straight; the sky was cloudy, it was cool and, above all, the tailwind hit the coast of the Abruzzo. Verbrugghe took the start long before his main rivals, so he had a complicity of Aeolus that the rest did not have.

That victory and his four days with the pink jersey decorate the best season of the then cyclist of the Lotto-Adecco. Before the Turn had won the International Criterium, with two partial wins, and the classic Walloon Arrow. And two months later, in the Tour de France, managed to conquer the 15th stage, between Pau and Lavaur, the same goal as this Friday. Verbrugghe he got into a large getaway, as he had done in repeated days, but this time he managed to finish it off successfully. She went ahead of the group with Marco Pinotti, who beat the sprint. During the denouement, his glasses fell off several times, but he was able to reposition them while controlling and marking off his Italian rival.

Verbrugghe He was a professional between 1996 and 2008, years in which he managed to win another two stages in the Turn (2002 and 2006), although he never achieved the successes of that 2001 again. Once he retired, he took on the duties of sports director. Currently, at 46 years old, he is the national coach of Belgium.

Apart from his sporting life, Verbrugghe has a business, the bike shop Veloloft, with his brother-in-law Greg van Avermaet, which currently runs the Tour. Rik he is married to his sister Claudia. The couple suffered during the last spring the contagion of coronavirus, which affected the former cyclist with greater virulence: “It was very hard, I came to panic, but I survived.”