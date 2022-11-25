On a test site in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, Miro Zrnĉević, head of testing at Rimac, accelerated a car to 412 kilometers per hour. This makes the Nevara officially the fastest production electric car in the world.

JBeyond the 400 on the speedometer, not only does the driver’s view narrow, but also the number of cars with which more than a world championship soccer field can be rushed through in a second. This is all the more true when it comes to street-legal sports cars. Since last week, this exclusive club has also included an electric car, the Rimac Nevera. On a test site in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, Miro Zrnĉević, Head of Testing at the Croatian manufacturer, accelerated the sports car up to 412 km/h on a long straight. This makes the Nevera officially the fastest series electric car in the world.

Anyone who drives the 1914 hp supercar on the road has to be content with a factory-programmed speed limit of 352 km/h. Four electric motors mounted on the axles distribute the torque of more than 2300 Newton meters to the wheels, which according to the manufacturer enables acceleration from zero to 300 km/h in 9.3 seconds. For customer events on racetracks, Rimac offers a maximum speed unlock. A technical team then takes care of checking the vehicle and especially the tires on site. Rimac achieved the record on racing tires that Michelin offers under the designation Cup 2R and that are homologated for public roads.









In the world of combustion engines, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, built 30 times, set a comparable record with a measured top speed of 490 km/h. Incidentally, the world record for reversing is held by an electric car. Formula E driver Daniel Abt accelerated a concept vehicle to 210 km/h in 2018.