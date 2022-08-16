The concept of speed linked to the world of cars is more complex than one can imagine. Binding a car to simple numbers may seem easy in the homologation phase, when the performance provided is often only on paper. Yet there are those who wanted to follow up on these data, establishing themselves as the fastest car in the world. In addition to being a record to be put in plain sight and to be mentioned over and over again, this record represents a way to attract wealthy customers, passionate about the automotive world, willing to shell out figures for exhibitions to get behind the wheel of the most performing hypercar ever produced.

Officially the fastest car in the world, according to the Guinness World Record is the SSC Tuatara, a very high performance car made by the American brand of the same name that has chased and made this record its own after several attempts, reaching the incredible speed of 455.3 km / h, burned along the landing strip of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This stars and stripes hypercar, however, has something else in mind and will soon aim to surpass itself, chasing the threshold of 300 miles per hour, or 482.8 km / h. The top speed declared at launch was 508.73 km / h, a potentially achievable dream thanks to the 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces up to 1,750 hp when using methanol as fuel.

Technically, however, there would be two other cars in front of the SSC Tuatara: the Bugatti Chiron and the Koeningsegg Jesko Absolut. The Molsheim hypercar reached 490.48 km / h during an unofficial test. However, not having made a passage in the opposite direction (necessary to certify the speed record which is average between the two races), she was not included in the Guinness World Record. As for the Koeningsegg, on the other hand, the declared speed is 531 km / h even if, like Bugatti, no official tests have been carried out. The Coronavirus pandemic has in fact slowed down the plans of the Swedish house which will probably chase the primacy in the coming months. The Jesko Absolut has in fact all the credentials to succeed in its intent, thanks to an engine of 1,600 HP and 1,500 Nm of torque.