The insanely fast McMurtry was the sensation of Goodwood and you can buy it now.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is an event for real petrolheads, but last year it was an electric car that stole the show. The McMurtry Spéirling was insanely fast on the hill climb. You almost couldn’t believe your eyes.

Former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton set a time of 39.081 with the car, making it the fastest car ever on the Hillclimb. This record was previously held by another electric car: the Volkswagen ID. R.

The Volkswagen ID. R has always remained a prototype, but there is now a version of the McMurtry that you can actually buy: the Spéirling Pure. This car must be at least as fast as the prototype that raced across Goodwood.

What makes the McMurtry unique is the fact that it is a ‘fan car’ à la Gordon Murray. With this system, the car has an extreme amount of downforce at any given moment (so not just at high speeds). Compared to the prototype, the Spéirling Pure has a completely new fan, which is more efficient and lighter.

The British have made a series of other improvements, including a new battery, an improved chassis and wider tires. The numbers don’t lie: the McMurtry Spéirling has more than 1,000 hp at a weight of less than 1,000 kg.

The top speed is 305 km/h, but much more impressive is of course the acceleration and the speed in the corners. Even in tight corners on circuits, more than 3G can be generated. Whether that is still fun is the second question, but it is possible.

Unfortunately, McMurtry does not give any figures for the acceleration, but we know that the prototype went from 0 to 100 km / h in about 1.5 (!) seconds. You can assume that this car is also capable of this.

It’s an electric car, so we also need to talk about the battery. It has a capacity of 60 kWh and can be fully charged on the fast charger in less than 20 minutes. The range is not known, but that is not very relevant for a track car. Because this McMurtry is not allowed on public roads, if that is not yet clear.

However, you can buy it as a consumer. McMurtry is going to build 100 copies of this crazy fast EV. It does have a very hefty price tag of 820,000 pounds (about 950,000 euros). Interested parties will also have to be patient, because the first deliveries are only scheduled for 2025.

