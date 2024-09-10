Apple has introduced a more powerful version of its charger MagSafe during the iPhone 16 launch event. This new accessory will be compatible with many iPhones and any Qi2 devicebut only the new iPhone 16 models will support the faster 25W wireless charging.

This charging speed surpasses what Samsung and Google currently offer: the Galaxy S24 series tops out at 15W, while Google’s Pixel 9 phones range from 15W to 23W using the second-generation Google Pixel Stand (the Pixel 9 models can only handle 12W charging on standard Qi chargers).

The new MagSafe Charger offers several wireless charging options, but the speeds reported here are when MagSafe is connected to a 30W USB-C Power Adapter, sold separately:

fast wireless charging up to 25W for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, allowing you to reach 50% battery in about 30 minutes;

fast wireless charging up to 15W for MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 or later;

Wireless charging up to 7.5W for iPhone 8 or later with Qi.

The new MagSafe charger comes in two versions: one with a 1-meter cable for $49 and one with a 2-meter cable for $59. Since the new iPhones don’t include a charger in the box, you’ll need to purchase one separately, along with a 30W USB-C power adapter to take advantage of the fastest charging speeds.

In addition to iPhone, the new MagSafe charger is also compatible with all AirPods that have wireless charging capabilities.

This innovation from Apple represents a significant step forward, offering users a faster and more versatile solution to charge their devices. Universal compatibility with Qi2 devices and the increased charging speed for the new iPhone 16 make the new MagSafe charger an interesting accessory for those looking for a reliable and high-performance wireless charging solution.

However, it is important to note that to take full advantage of the potential of the new MagSafe charger, you will need to purchase a 30W USB-C power adapter separately.

