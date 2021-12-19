No misunderstanding: Omikron is a blow that befalls us. This variant gives wings to the prevailing coronavirus due to factors that are primarily virological in nature. Science hasn’t even been able to validate the studies yet, Omikron is conquering the world that quickly.

This is the daily commentary of NRC. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments NRC shows where it stands for. Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are ‘first aid’ for the news of the day.

The first analyzes point to mutations that make it easier for this variant to infect human cells and evade antibodies. Vaccinated people also become infected and pass on the virus. Moreover, to the horror of mankind, this variant seems extremely transmissible through the air. So there is a wall of exponentially rising infections coming our way.

It is often said that people have a hard time imagining what exponential growth actually means. Now we experience it. However understandable the disappointment and frustration may be, this reality puts some of the criticism of the government’s capriciousness into perspective. With a variant that spreads so quickly, quick and firm intervention is the right reflex. Christmas or no Christmas, a lockdown is now smarter than no lockdown.

The accusation that the government has lost control, as is often made, is also too easy. At the moment it is impossible to control Omikron. You can only protect yourself against it as best you can. Everyone knows what that means. So get over the disappointment. Think about what you can do to prevent the impact of Omikron on yourself and society: cancel an appointment, think about the mouth cap, do a self-test more often. And most importantly: take the next vaccine as soon as possible. Whether it’s the first, second or third shot. If only because it protects against getting sick from corona. This is crucial for both your own health and care. The fewer people end up in hospital and ICU, the better the country withstands Omikron.

Secondly, it does appear that vaccination inhibits the transmission of infections. So it limits the risks to those around you and slows down the spread, increasing the chances that healthcare workers can handle it. If one group desperately needs everyone’s support and solidarity right now, it needs the thousands of people in care – still the heroes, since the very first wave.

But protection cannot be a matter of individual behavior alone. Throughout Europe, the Netherlands is the country that distinguishes itself by slowness. The booster campaigns show once again that vaccination is poorly organized and too fragmented.

The pleas to vaccinate immediately day and night, without a 15-minute waiting time, are justified. A lack of staff, as Minister De Jonge (Public Health, CDA) argues, is no excuse: invest and direct. A decisive minister should be able to do that. Prime Minister Rutte and Minister De Jonge did not say a word about the care employees. A passionate call for vaccination, with explanation, was missing. De Jonge addresses the country in a pastor’s tone that no longer fits the Netherlands in 2021, without making it clear what he is doing about healthcare.

And why not state the real perspective for the longer term? This coronavirus will permanently change social habits. Periodic disruption of society and international traffic will remain a risk for years to come. But there is also real hope that beyond the wall of infections, Omikron will already turn out to be the milder variant that makes the virus more tolerable. Every reason to brace ourselves.