Question: what is the big difference – besides the lack of emissions – between a car with a combustion engine and one with an electric engine? If you don’t know, here’s the answer: the speed of refueling. But perhaps there could be a solution on the horizon, and Antonio is announcing it Bertei and Marco Lagnoni (in the photo, Lagnoni on the left and Bertei on the right) respectively associate professor and researcher in Chemical Engineering at the Department of Civil and Industrial Engineering at the University of Pisa, authors, together with colleagues from eight other prestigious international institutions, of a study published recently in Nature Communications.

“The fast charging capacity, autonomy and safety of lithium ion batteries are today the factors that most influence a wider diffusion of electric vehicles on the market, but thanks to the results obtained from our study these limits could be exceeded within the next few years – explains Antonio Bertei – The investigations carried out allowed us to quantify definitively the mechanisms that aggravate aging during rapid charging of lithium batteries using graphite electrodes”.

The deposition of lithium metal

Specifically, the research group of which Bertei and Lagnoni are the only Italian partners, has demonstrated that the fast charging process, as it is conceived today, can cause a deposition of lithium metal on the surface of the graphite anode (the negative electrode). This phenomenon, if not appropriately considered, can lead to irreversible loss of lithium, limiting energy performance and compromising battery safety. But the most important thing is another: researchers have confirmed that such a phenomenon of lithium plating is partly reversible, precisely outlining the dynamics of its reabsorption and how to integrate it into the overall functioning of the battery.

Wait to be faster

This result was obtained thanks to the contribution of the University of Pisa, which developed advanced physical-mathematical models to support and integrate cutting-edge experimental analyses. “The computational model that we developed for this study allowed us to directly observe the lithium plating process of graphite and to demonstrate that this can be reabsorbed by the electrode, thus slowing down the aging of the batteries – adds Marco Lagnoni – Simply insert pauses at certain charge levels. So much so that, with our colleagues, we coined the motto ‘wait to be faster’to describe the approach that will inform the development of future advanced fast charging protocols designed for next-generation automotive batteries.”

The other partners

Beyond at the University of Pisathe study involved eight other prestigious international companies: University College London (UK), Queen Mary University (UK), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), University of Oxford (UK), Harwell Science and Innovation Campus (UK), University of Birmingham (UK), National Renewable Energy Laboratory of Denver (USA) and Beijing University of Technology (CN).