American artificial intelligence technology company OpenAI has introduced a new version of its miniature GPT AI model as the latest version of its mini AI model.

The company said the new version, GPT40-Mini, is cheaper and faster than the current small AI models, and has been released to developers. It can also be accessed through the ChatGPT platform and the mobile app for regular users.

Companies using the model will be able to access it this week. The company said the GPT-40-Mini model outperforms all leading small AI models in the field at performing logical tasks involving text and images.

As small AI models improve, they are becoming more popular with developers because of their increased speed and lower cost compared to larger models, such as GPT-Omni or Cloud 3.5 Sonnet.

Small models are a useful option for simple, high-value tasks that developers need to repeatedly use AI to accomplish.