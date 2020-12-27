FASTag has been made mandatory for all new and old trains from January 1, 2021. According to the guidelines of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the toll tax will not be doubled on the trains which will not be fastened. In such a situation, if your car is not fastened yet, here we are giving you all the necessary information related to it. Before knowing the process of getting fastag, let us know what is fastag.

What is fastag

The toll tax on toll plazas can be paid in cashless manner through Fastag. Fastag was launched in 2016. It is a type of tag or chip that is mounted on the windscreen of a car. Whenever a fast-tracked car passes through a toll plaza, the toll tax is deducted directly from the vehicle owner’s account. Vehicles will not have to stop at the toll plaza after the FASTAG is made mandatory. Apart from this, it will also save time and fuel.

Where to buy fastag

You can buy FASTag at any National Highway Toll Plaza, Regional Transport Office (RTO), Common Service Centers, and even petrol pumps. The government has also provided FASTAG facility to a total of 22 banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and City Union Bank. Apart from this, you can also buy Fastag online through shopping websites like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal and PayTM.

What is the FASTag fee?

Fastag has a one-time registration fee which is Rs 200. Once registered, all you have to do is recharge at Fastag as per your convenience. You can recharge Fastag with Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe. Apart from this, you can also use NHAI prepaid wall, debit card, credit card, NEFT and net banking to recharge.

How to buy fastag online?

There are many ways to buy it online. Here we are telling you how to buy it from Fastag’s official website.

First go to the link http://www.fastag.org/apply-online.

Here you will see a list of names of banks under Apply Now.

Of these, select the bank whose net banking you have. For example, we clicked on HDFC.

Now you will be asked whether you have a Saving Account or not. After selecting Yes or No, type in your Customer ID and click on Send Verification Code.

You will get a code on the registered mobile number. Now enter the code and click Go.

Now you have to tell whether Fastag is required for personal vehicle or for commercial vehicle.

Your personal information like name, address, phone number etc. will be written below.

After this, choose your nearest bank branch where you can submit documents easily.

For verification you have to type PAN number, Voter ID number or Driving license number.

Mark I agree to the Terms and Condition and click on Next.

Now select your vehicle registration number and vehicle type and click on Next.

If you are an HDFC subscriber, you will not have to upload the document. Now review your application and click on Generate Confirmation Code.

HDFC Bank will charge you a fee of Rs 500, which includes a registration fee of Rs 200, a recharge of Rs 200 and a charge of issuing Rs 100 Fastag.