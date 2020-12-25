Highlights: Fastag system of collecting electronic tolls electronically on national highways is becoming popular

That’s why now more than 50 lakh transactions are started from Fastag every day.

If the value of these transactions is seen, then it is becoming more than Rs 80 crore everyday.

Although this figure reached this level only yesterday, 24 December

New Delhi

Fastag system of collecting electronic tolls electronically on National Highways is becoming popular. That is why now more than 50 lakh transactions are started from Fastag everyday. If the value of these transactions is seen, then it is becoming more than Rs 80 crore everyday. However, this figure reached this level only yesterday, 24 December.

NHAI has done 2.20 crore fastags

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement issued here on Friday that electronic toll collection through Fastag has now reached a record 50 lakh transactions. With this, now transactions worth Rs. 80 crores have been started every day. It is noteworthy that so far NHAI has issued more than 2.20 crore Fastags.

Corona crisis: Millions of cab drivers on the brink of financial crisis

December 24 is the historic day for this

NHAI says toll collection through Fastag crossed the Rs 80 crore per day mark for the first time on 24 December 2020. This is the first time this has happened. Fastag transactions have reached a record of 5 million a day. It is noteworthy that from January 1, 2021, Fastag has been made mandatory for vehicles. In view of this, all necessary arrangements have been made for the movement of vehicles on the toll plaza without interruption.

If not fastag, no third party insurance either

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that from January 1, 2021, it will be mandatory to install Fastag on all four wheelers. He has said that after fasting in all these vehicles, toll plazas will not have to stop for cash payment. Vehicles that do not have fastags will also not be given third party insurance. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this system will be implemented from April 2021.

Railways partially canceled many trains, see this list before leaving home

These documents are necessary for fastag

To buy Fastag, you will need a photo copy of the driving license and registration of the vehicle. At the same time, you can use Aadhaar card, passport or PAN card as photo ID.

Fastag will get you for this much money

According to NHAI you can buy Fastag from any bank for 200 rupees. You can recharge Fastag with a minimum of Rs 100. The government has given permission to levy some additional charges on its behalf on recharge from bank and payment wallet.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s share has reached record level of 12 years

Where to buy FASTag

Vehicle owners can buy FASTags from branches or online services of banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Axis, City Union Bank. Apart from this, FASTag is being released at all toll plazas, PayTM, e-commerce websites of NHAI like Amazon and Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices. The ‘My Fastag’ app is also available to buy tags online.