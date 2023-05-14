Fast and Furious is one of the longest-running and most popular film sagas of recent years. Despite being a series that has been able to welcome a large audience, it is certainly noticeable a male predominance in the cast and plot.

The actresses who have significant roles in the series are Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguezwho dream of being able to achieve a spin-off of the series that can put them at the center of the project.

One actress in particular Brie Larson, spokesperson for this courageous proposal and hopes that his presence in Fast X will help in achieving his intentions.

Let’s read now what he declared, together with his beloved colleaguesin a recent interview:

Larson: “I don’t think we would be upset about anything involving women all together, it was very clear that we would like to spend more time together” Rodriguez: “there is no one who excels over the others in the cast!” Brewster: Here’s what I’d like to see. I’d like to see Charlize [Theron]me, Natalie [Emmanuel], Michelle , Brie. I’d love to see us all kick ass together!”

We remind you that the last chapter of the series, Fast X, will soon be in theaters around the world: there’s very little left to get to May 18th! And the surprises about this noble saga don’t seem to end here…