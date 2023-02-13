He official trailer of “Fast and Furious 10” has just been released and there is less and less for this new installment, which promises to be one of the movies of the year. Find out when it opens USA.

“Fast and Furious” returns with “Fast X”, the new movie directed by Louis Leterrier and starring the team leader, Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Fans are excited to see the new installment, which is nearing the end of the saga and will hit theaters in May 2023. On the other hand, it was recently revealed that Jason Momoa, famous for his role as Aquaman, will be the villain of the movie. find out when is the movie premiere and how Watch the trailer in USA.

“Fast X”: when is it released in the United States?

“Fast X” will hit theaters in the United States on friday may 19. Like other international premieres, Latin American countries will be able to see the production in movie theaters starting Thursday, May 18.

“Fast X”: how to see the trailer in the United States?

The trailer was released on February 10 on his official YouTube channel and currently has over 27,000,000 views.

“Fast X”: film cast

Several actors who have appeared in the film will be present in this installment, as well as new faces. Below are the names of the actors that make up the main cast of “Fast X”: