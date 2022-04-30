As revealed by the Municipality of Genzano, the city of Rome will host filming for a couple of days from Fast Xthe new chapter in the saga of Fast and Furious.

In this sense, to allow the shooting to continue at best, the municipal administration has prepared a series of road closures. Such closures will involve the areas that go from via Belardi and via Buozzibut could be extended to neighboring areas. Below you can read the official press release:

On the days of May 16 and 17, some scenes from the film of a well-known international film production, with the provisional and non-definitive title “F10”, will be shot in Genzano. The streets directly affected by the shooting will be via Belardi and via Buozzi, but the complex operational and logistical aspects of the operation will concern other public and private areas and may have repercussions even in the days immediately preceding and following. Citizens and the businesses concerned will be promptly notified with a timed program on which the administration and production have been working carefully for some time so that the inevitable inconveniences for filming on this scale and level are minimized as much as possible. For this reason the contacts in particular with the production activities present on the streets of the set have already been started in the last few weeks from production and will continue in the next ones.

The cast of actors from Fast X should land in Rome, specifically in Ciampino, May 5 with a private planeand from they will move to a hotel in the Castelli Romani until the start of filming.

Speaking of the cast, among the recent new entries we find Brie Larsonfamous for playing the role of Captain Marvel / Carol Denvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, however, it was also announced that director Justin Lin he abandons directing the filmnews made official in recent days with a post on official profile Twitter of the saga.