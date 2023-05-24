The brigade led by the protagonist, producer and first big fan of the saga, that Vin Diesel who he plays in the film Dominic Torettoreturns once again to the big screen with Fast X: a stellar cast, a colossal budget (worthy of a film about Avengers) and a great desire to amaze, also in our review “outside the box”. Yeah, because we’re going to talk out of the way. Fasten your seat belts, let’s go!

An enemy from the past

Dominic Toretto lives his quiet life, free from any action outside of taking care of his family made up of letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and the little one Bryan, son from his previous relationship with Elena (Elsa Pataky). Everything falls into the abyss when Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) emerges from the shadows as a ghost from the past, intent on taking revenge on the Toretto family, made up not only of the three aforementioned members but also Han Lue (Sung Kang), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) Jackob Toretto (John Cena) Megan (Nathalie Emmanuel) e Tej Parker (Ludacris).

In addition to all of them there are also the “grey” characters, those who move between good and evil, but who in fact gravitate around the Toretto family. These are Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) Isabel Neves (Daniela Melchior) e Aimes (Alan Ritchson), who are not in the slightest safe from Dante Reyes’ rampage. Without going beyond what is told with this incipit of the plot, we can confirm that the action scenes bordering on realism they will be the masters for the entire two hours and ten minutes of screening.

An epic cast

While removing all the male names of the case from the list of this cast, a bevy of tough womenbeautiful and full of charm: Fast X amazes even in this putting against each other a Michelle Rodriguez which clashes with Charlize Theron (the two give each other a thrashing). Brie Larson instead she is spectacular as the new spy Tess: although here she does not have the powers of Captain Marvel however, she is able to “make us fly” with her.

Jordana Brewster doesn’t look a day older from the first chapter of the saga (least of all for us who had the opportunity to meet her live in Rome during the film’s world premiere), and manages to give substance to a Mia Toretto capable not only of take care of the familybut also of lead your hands when needed. Newcomers like Alan Ritchson And Daniela Melchior they do their part, even if we would have expected a little more, we will undoubtedly have the opportunity to see them in action during the next chapters of the saga (after all, giving space to all these protagonists is not easy at all).

Jason Momoa deserves a separate discussion and that is why we have prepared an in-depth article on him, you can find it here. The chemistry between all the protagonists undoubtedly worked in the film, even the fact of separating the Toretto family in order to treat the scenes separately has an interesting specific weight in the course of the plot. The cars that appear are different, but less incisive than in the past. Stand out among all a gold-plated Lamborghini Gallardo V10 and the classic Dodge Charger R/T from 1970 by Dominic Toretto: the same character darts through the streets of Rome with a Dodge Charger Hellcat modern, by the way.

Not the best in the series

As you know from the information that followed before the worldwide broadcast, this Fast X is the first chapter of the final trilogy of the saga, and as such, it doesn’t actually end. But the problems are neither the duration of the film, nor the interactions between the cast members: the main problem that ticks all the boxes is undoubtedly the almost total lack of realism of the film. Explaining ourselves better: the Fast Saga has always been famous for impossible scenes, bordering on credible and this was his real strengthor the ability to make you believe that what you are seeing “maybe” could be done, that it probably “is possible” to succeed in that way.

In fact, by leaving the hall in the past, the darting to get into the car and try to drift or driving in a “reckless” way drunk with movie adrenaline, even thinking of putting NO2 in the engine and doing clandestine races with friends. You will later find out that all of thisin fact it was not as easy as seen on the screen or possible with four blue cylinders, say.

Well, in Fast X it doesn’t happenindeed you realize that jumping a 1970 Charger R/T off a dam is tantamount to certain deathwhile shielding yourself from shotgun shells with a car door is unlikely, especially if the shooter is four meters away from you.

In short, in Fast X misses that line between the spectacular scene and the action for its own sake: there is nothing that can be seen that would appear remotely reproducible, it being understood that the enemy in question, Dante Reyes, always have a plan Band you are at the mercy of his follies. We like Vin Diesel’s desire to overdo it, for heaven’s sake, but we might as well have called him Fast X: Avenger Revenge more than leaving implied a semblance of realism that in fact does not exist. It is definitely not the best chapter of the sagabut probably not even the worst.