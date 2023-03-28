The true identity of the character who Brie Larson will play in the penultimate episode of the saga Fast and Furious remained secret for a long time, with the name, Thesswhich was for a long time the only known detail, along with close friendship with Dom Toretto.

Warning: continuing in the article you will find a spoiler, albeit minimal, related to the tenth film not yet released. If you don’t want to spoil the surprise, please do not continue reading.

During an interview, the actress stated that she will play the daughter of Mr Nobodyan undercover agent who appeared in the previous three films in the series, Fast & Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious and F9: The Fast Sagaduring which he was shown in a flashback helping Han Seoul Oh to fake his own death.

After the capture of Cipherplayed by Charlize Teronat the beginning of F9the aircraft carrying it is involved in an accident a Montecitobut since then there have been no more updates or confirmations regarding his fate. Brie Larson he later described Thess as a mysterious character, very close to the family, to which, however, he has a lot to prove because of the agency he works for. Accepting a very risky and tiring job, Thess she will demonstrate the stuff she is made of, acting fearlessly to follow what her heart tells her. Fast X is expected in theaters on May 18, 2023.