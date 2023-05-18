“Fast and Furious 10”, the Universal film, will be released in Peru as well as in other Latin American countries. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto after having confirmed that this will be the first of two more films that will close the story of race cars with an emotional and impressive trilogy. But that will not be all, since “Fast X” integrates the talented Brie Larson and Jason Momoa into its cast, who arrive for what promises to be an unforgettable denouement. When does it premiere and in which Peruvian cinemas to see the film?

What day does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Peru?

“Fast and Furious 10” opens next Thursday, May 18 in various theaters throughout Peru. The tenth film in the saga will mark the first part of one or even two more installments that will finally close the story that began between Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner.

What will happen in “Fast & furious 10”? Don’t miss out on this exciting film that is here to be enjoyed to the fullest on the big screen.

What time does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Peru?

After a long wait, “Fast and Furious 10” will have its long-awaited premiere in Peru next Thursday May 18 in functions from approximately 2.00 pm From this date onwards, fans of the car saga will be able to attend their favorite cinema to see what Vin Diesel, director Louis Leterrier and a luxury cast have in store for us, with John Cena, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

“Fast and Furious 10” will not be the last film in the saga. Photo: Universal Pictures

Where to see “Fast and Furious 10” in theaters in Peru?

The premiere of “Fast X” in Peru it will be able to be seen in different places of Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis, UVK and Cinestar. Users must enter the web to separate their tickets or buy tickets in person at their favorite complex.

This new installment of “Fast and Furious” is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Photo: LR/Universal composition

“Fast & furious 10” cast: who is who?

The cast of “Fast & Furious 10” brings back several well-known stars like Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, but also brings in well-known actors from Marvel and DC Comics franchises like Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. Here we leave you the complete list of the cast.