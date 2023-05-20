The tenth film of the saga Fast and Furious, Fast X, hits theaters this weekend on the strength of $7.5 million in box office receipts alone. The cinematic work has an expected gross of approximately 60 million dollars, which would place it in seventh place in the ranking of the best grossing debut of the series, among Fast 9: The Fast Saga and the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Vin Diesel he will also return in this chapter to take on the role of Dom Torettoaccompanied by the historical protagonists of the saga, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham and all the others. However, there will be some new arrivals, such as Leo Abelo Perry as the brother of Sun And Rita Moreno as her grandmother. Louis Leterrier he directed the shooting and has already been hired to shoot the eleventh and, at least apparently, the last film in the saga.

In Fast X a new enemy will be introduced, played by Jason Momoaknown for playing Aquaman. The actor will play Dante Reyesson of Hernan Reyes (the antagonist of the fifth chapter of the saga) who wants to take revenge on Toretto and of Fast Familyguilty of killing his father and stealing all of his family’s wealth during the heist carried out a Rio de Janeiro.