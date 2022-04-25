A fast second-hand car; it is a dream of many. Is it for you maximum performance, flashy handling and value for money? Then there is sure to be something for you – whatever your budget.

You used to read about these cars when they were new, now they’re yours for a fraction of the price new. How can you say no to that? These are three models that we consider highly recommended at the TopGear offices. Start the search…

Renault Mégane RS Cup 250 – from around €12k

Price then: €32,990

For: Top all-rounder for every day with sharp and happy handling; plenty of companies that can maintain and upgrade it

Against: Remains a Renault – the value only goes one way. For this money there is more speed and/or status for sale

Of course, for this kind of money you have a lot of choice if you are looking for a fast used car. You can really buy a lot of power and speed for it – for a grand or 15 you also have an old Jag with over 500 hp, or something really nice from BMW. But if you hear a ‘clunk’ at the front suspension once, it’s your turn, and not just a little bit. So maybe it’s better to focus on pure fun, and there are few companies that do that better than Renault. The 2010 Mégane RS was chock-full of goodies, and it was also the generation that stole the most from the VW Golf, in terms of quality.

In a way, you commit a car more to you by spending money on some upgrades or improvements. The car owes you something, so you want to get more out of it. For a little more money you can also get the later Mégane 265, but for not even that much extra you can also have the engine management adjusted, and with a different exhaust and some other things you just have something of 320 hp in front of the door. The chassis can handle it easily. Make sure that the car you buy has not already been heavily modified.

Bentley Continental GT – from around €30k

Price then: €270,077

For: Beautifully designed and built, thunderous power, perfect travel, lots of choice

Against: Didn’t really age nicely, drinks like a Templar

Ah, the Conti GT. You really can’t get a fast second-hand car with more power and speed for 30 grand. It was such a huge hit at the time that you can now find one for less than 25 grand. But then it has already had twelve owners and has been left with a dubious body kit. The styling is a bit dated anyway. Buy a dark one, then it will be less noticeable.

The technology is generally top notch, but it depends on (not cheap) maintenance. It’s a complicated car and it’s packed under the hood, so even a small overhaul is a challenge. And no matter how sweet you drive it, less than 1 in 6 he really will not consume. But! Take it abroad. To somewhere where driving is fun. This is the kind of artwork that a large canvas needs, in the form of a nice road trip for example. Sink into the leather, marvel at the materials as you move over the Autobahn thunders. It won’t be the fastest machine on the Splügen Pass, but good heavens: you do feel like Hannibal when you’re there.

McLaren MP4-12C – from around €80k

Price then: € 257,755

For: One of the most complete supercars you can get. It will probably only get more expensive

Against: It will cost you a lot of money and maybe some headaches. Keep a second car at the ready

A real supercar. A real, highly recommended supercar. Those are two very different things. For this money you have two choices: the McLaren MP4-12C or the Lamborghini Gallardo. The question is: are they recommended? hmm. At times it seemed as if McLaren was using its clientele to shakedownto perform tests. What this mainly means is that previous owners have been busy getting all teething problems out of the car and so you can now buy a fairly reliable, phenomenal driving 600 horsepower supercar for half the money of a comparable Ferrari 458.

Prices are creeping up. Maybe even so that they keep up with the money you’re going to have to pump in to keep it in tip-top shape. McLaren has just announced that you can ‘return’ the warranty to 15 years. Expensive, but reassuring for a fast used car. And you know what: supercars haven’t improved that much since the MP4-12C.

