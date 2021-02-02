New stations and railways are being built to launch MCD-4.

They are also reconstructing the Kursk railway station. According to Deputy CEO of Russian Railways Dmitry PegovThis is due to the fact that in the future it will begin to receive a large flow of commuter trains MCD-2 and MCD-4. Work at the station will go in full swing right after the May holidays.

Combining streams

Recall that the launch of MCD-4 from Aprelevka to Zheleznodorozhny should be by 2024.

The schedule and route of some passenger trains passing through the Kursk station will change as early as May 29. Due to the construction of additional tracks on the Moscow-Kalanchevskaya – Moscow-Kursk section of the trains, part of the trains will “leave” for the new Cherkizovo terminal, which is just being completed.

“The Cherkizovo terminal, as part of the Vostochny railway station complex, will unite the flows of long-distance trains traveling through Moscow in transit, passengers of the Moscow Central Circle, metro and surface urban transport,” D. Pegov believes. According to Russian Railways, the terminal will be connected to the Lokomotiv MCC station by a warm transition with an exit to the station. m. “Cherkizovskaya” and to the stadium “Russian Railways Arena”.

In addition, this year, two new stations (in fact, we are talking about full-fledged stations in the south-west of the city) will open on the Kiev direction of the Moscow Railway – Minskaya and Aminevskaya. They will be part of MCD-4 and will serve as transfers to the metro (to stations of the same name). All “connections” with the subway and the MCC are in our infographics.

Click to enlarge

In the interests of residents and businesses

“Our task is to create the most developed public transport network in the Moscow region so that passengers can rearrange their usual routes in favor of more logical and faster ones,” he said. Deputy Mayor of Moscow Maxim Liksutov… In his opinion, the launch of the stations will definitely increase the attractiveness of the surrounding areas for business: “For example, a new residential area is already under construction near Aminevskaya.” By the way, this is the first railway platform after entering from New Moscow, convenient for transferring to the subway. The way to it from Michurinets station (MCD-4) will take only 30 minutes.

As for the future Minskaya station, it is located on a site where it is inconvenient to build, to put it mildly. It is literally a stone’s throw from the junction of Minsk Street with General Dorokhov Avenue. There it is necessary to transfer trains to new tracks and at the same time not to stop the existing railway traffic for a single day. After the completion of work on the site of the old bridge, the 4th track of the Kiev direction of the Moscow Railways will be “laid”, which is currently “connected” with the Smolensk direction: a line with 4 stops will be ready in 2023.