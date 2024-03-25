In an effort to expedite the process of entering the United States territory through its land borders, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) implemented a express lane system known as Ready Lanes. These lanes are specifically designed to provide faster and more efficient entry to certain travelers who meet pre-established requirements.

Ready Lanes are specialized processing lanes available at US land ports of entry. They are intended for travelers who meet certain criteria, such as carrying documents enabled with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

These documents include US Passport Cards, enhanced driver's licenses, enhanced border crossing cards, permanent resident cards, and cards from trusted traveler programs such as NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST.

To use Ready Lanes, all travelers 16 and older entering the lane must have a Ready Lane-eligible card. These lanes are designed for both vehicles and pedestrians, allowing for faster processing and a significant reduction in border wait times.

Ready Lanes represent a valuable tool to speed up and simplify the entry process to the United States for those travelers who meet the established requirements. By facilitating faster and more efficient entry, andThese expressways benefit both travelers and border authoritiespromoting a more fluid and secure experience at the country's land borders.

How can a traveler become eligible to use Ready Lanes?

Those travelers who are not eligible to use Ready Lanes They may consider purchasing RFID-enabled travel cards or joining a Trusted Traveler Program (TTP).

For example, obtaining an Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) from government offices or the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in states such as Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington, and in Canadian provinces such as British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, can make a traveler eligible to use Ready Lanes.

The declaration of essential items when entering the US: food, alcohol, tobacco, medications, among others. Photo:CBP Share

To locate a Ready Lane, Travelers should look for appropriate signage at each Port of Entry (POE). Once in the Ready Lane, travelers must have their eligible cards ready to be scanned by RFID card readers before arriving at a CBP officer for inspection.

It is important to highlight that, in addition to meeting the requirements to use the Ready Lanes, Travelers should be aware of CBP regulations regarding declaring items upon entry into the U.S. This includes food, plants, agricultural products, alcohol, tobacco, currency, and prescription medications, among others.