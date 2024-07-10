We had access to the agenda of the technical secretariat of the CNational Political Council of the PRItonight they have a scheduled extraordinary session via zoom for pass on ‘fast track’ he minutes of the session From the past July 6th and the incorporation of new advisors.

The third point of the day is the report on the incorporation of new national political advisorsthey will be taken protest and subsequently there will be the approval of the minutes of the last extraordinary session of the July 6th where they endorsed the re-election of the PRI president.

The fourth point will deal with the agreement that determines the electoral method for the ordinary renewal of the persons holding the presidency and the general secretary of the National Executive Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party for the statutory period 2024-2028.

Also in the fourth point of the agenda of the extraordinary session of the National Political Council of the PRI, the authorization will be given to National Commission for Internal Processes to issue the corresponding call for the renewal of the presidency and general secretary.

In summary, goes by ‘fast track’ the re-election of Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno The PRI’s national presidency apparently does not want to waste time, and protests and discontent are likely to grow, which is clearly a partisan dictatorship in the tricolor party, so pay close attention.

National. As if that were not enough, all the critical voices of the PRI such as Dulce María Sauri, Pedro Joaquín Coldwell and Francisco Labastida were already threatened by ‘Alito’ Moreno that they would be expelled and he described them as stale profiles of the old regime who benefited from the party.

Surely Sauri, Coldwell and Labastida will not be able to sleep because ‘Alito’ Moreno threatened them, the worrying thing is that critical voices or thinking differently from the national leader of the party are not allowed and are punished with expulsion. The PRI has definitely gone back 50 years.

It is very clear that Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno is determined to end the party and he will have until 2032. The outlook is very easy. To grow in the PRI you have to be unconditional and never question its leader, otherwise they will pay for their audacity with expulsion. The route is extinction and losing the registration. In time.

Featured. Yesterday, a group of distinguished academics held a press conference to demand that the university authorities of the UAS and the Congress of Sinaloa respect the right of university students to be heard in reference to their organic law.

Deputy Sergio Mario Arredondo, who has an important academic career and has been one of the defenders of the rights of the university community of the UAS, yesterday joined the demand that the organic law of the Rosalina house be respected and allowed to pass. This issue is pending, which is advancing in the State Congress.

Agenda. On July 14th, the stately town of Imala will celebrate the first edition of the “Raspado Festival”. This event will start at 9:00 a.m. and will take place in the town hall square. It is definitely a great initiative, because they promise that it will be a party of tradition, culture and entertainment.

Political Memory. “Only intelligence examines itself”: Jaime Luciano Balmes.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: