COSTA Blanca’s Alicante-Elche airport will be installing a laboratory in the departure area for passengers to get COVID-19 PCR tests.

The service, announced by airport operator, Aena, will only be for people leaving Spain.

The facility will open in May and run for at least six months, with an option to extend the contract to December 31.

The Alicante-Elche lab will be operated by Eurofins Megalab.

It promises a quick result which travelers can then show to authorities in their destination country that they are clear of the coronavirus.

The tests will be done by prior reservation made either by phone or online.

Eurofins Megalab also have to tell the passenger how long they have to wait for their PCR result, so that they do not miss their flight.

Boarding cards and identification papers have to be supplied to prevent non-travelers trying to book a test.

The tests will conform to all Ministry of Health rules and if anybody tests positive for the coronavirus, then safety protocols will be activated.

15 airports in the Aena network in Spain will offer the service via three companies.

The winning bidders for the tender have had to produce evidence their tests will not cost more than those offered in clinics.

Aena have indeed said that low price pledges were a key factor in awarding the laboratory contracts.