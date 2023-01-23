Fast Saabs: this is the Autoblog Top 10

The ten coolest Fast Saabs. We’ve listed them for you!

Last week, colleague @RubenPriest a special message: cars of the Saab brand are suddenly extremely popular. Now it is often the case that there is a discrepancy between cars that are sold new and cars that the used car buyer is waiting for. Saabs were new hardly to wear out. For the same money you drove something that was German and objectively better. So everyone started driving German.

But now everyone suddenly wants a Saab, as the 2022 searches on Marktplaats. Demand exploded. Saabs have never really been cheap used either. Not at all nowadays. But hey, we would all like such a stubborn Swede. Especially when it comes to fast Saabs. It’s a little grown-up going hard. Look, drifting, donuts and track driving is for Silverback Gorillas. Fast Saabs are especially very understated and therefore very cool.

They also have a USP, because there are few cars that are so suitable for crossing Germany. They are very comfortable, the seats are epic, the engines deliver a lot of torque almost without exception and the consumption is somewhat manageable. From 120 km/h to 240 km/h they are above average smooth.

To honor the fast Saabs we have made a Top 10 for you and yes, you get a bonus number 11!

Saab 99 Turbo

1978

The original that started it all. In many cases the turbo was used for maximum performance, think of the Porsche 911 Turbo (930) and the BMW 2002 Turbo (E6). Saab used a turbo because the brand simply could not afford a V6. Instead of a big whopper of a turbo for maximum power in the last 3,000 rpm, Saab opted for a smaller turbo with less pressure.

This could spool up faster, allowing the motor to deliver a lot of torque quickly. Indeed, exactly as the turbo is used today. The Saab 99 Turbo gave the brand its stubborn character. Where a Volvo is solid, Swedish and a bit boring, a Saab is a bit cooler.

Saab 900 Turbo 16SGT

1993–1994

We cannot make an overview with fast Saabs and then forget about the 900 Turbo. The car was in production from 1980 to 1993. It was a wonderfully stubborn device. The engine was tilted longitudinally in front of the front axle. That was safer for the occupants and good for straight-line stability (ie understeer). The rubber spoiler was epic, as was the headlining that was already slightly loose in the showroom. Also cool: headlight wipers!

At Saab you had two smooth Saabs, the 900 16v and the 900 Turbo. The 900 Turbo 16S combined the four-valve head with a volute. The result was 160 hp and 255 Nm. The 16S GT even had 175 hp and 273 Nm at its disposal! This was the last real Saab. A hopeless business case, but you do get a unique car with character and appearance. They were also very well built, which is why you still see them driving by.

Saab 9000 CSE Aero

1993 – 1997

If there is a question for the best seats ever in a car, then 3 are the comfort seats of the BMW 5 Series F11, 2 are the sports seats of the Audi A8 D3 and 1 is the seats in the Saab 9000 CS Aero. It must have been a thorn in the side of General Motors that they had increased the budget of the sports seats by 4000%.

The standard seats are surprisingly good with the 9000, but the sports fairings beat everything. The rest of the car can be easily summarized: a fast Saab. In a straight line it is bloody fast, the four-cylinder runs smoother and smoother than anything on the market now and man does it look wonderfully thick. For the rest it is hopeless, but with such pluses it does not matter.

Saab 900 Turbo Talladega

1997–1998

The second generation Saab 900 is not the most popular among Saab connoisseurs, because it is a Vectra with a different body. But come on, nowadays everything is built on the same modular platform. At least Saab had the decency to use its own body, interior and engine.

That is almost highly unusual these days. The 900 Turbo was seriously a fun and above all a very nice car. In terms of appearance, it came a little short, but the Talladega made up for that. Only a Range Rover Classic and Saab Turbo can have three-spoke wheels, like our editor-in-chief @michaelras sandals can have. With 185 hp under the hood you could easily keep up with that E36 328i on the highway. Truly one of the coolest fast Saabs ever made.

Saab 9-5 Aero Estate (YS3E)

1998-2001

The finest Saab was not even the most expensive. First, there was a more expensive Saab 9-5, the V6 Griffin. An epically bad bike with an old-man look. The 9-5 Aero was ‘young’ with three-spoke wheels, skirts, thick bumpers, a large oval exhaust and a sports interior. The 2.3 turbo engine got a whopper of a turbo, so that it could deliver 230 hp and 350 Nm.

The automatic is popular under the Youngtimer scheme, but the manual gearbox is considerably faster. In fact, the overboost function is only possible on the manual gearbox. The car was a direct attack on the Volvo V70 T5 and despite the many similarities, the Saab Wagon is cooler and cooler, (albeit less popular). Also cool: the mechanism for the cup holders. Sometimes they really had too much time there at Saab.

Saab 9-3 Viggen

1999–2002

The fastest Saab of the fast Saabs. Saabs with Aero badge are thick, fast, sporty and luxurious. The Viggen took it a step further. Basically it is a Saab 9-3 with the engine from the 9-5 Aero. So the 2.3 HPT, good for 225 hp and 342 Nm, a little later that even became 230 hp and 350 Nm. Don’t make the mistake of seeing this car as a BMW 330i alternative.

Despite being able to keep up with period BMW M3s on the intermediate sprint, it went through a corner in a lousy way. In addition, the engine was also too much for the chassis, something that became painfully clear with the convertible. Yes, they offered that too! In the Netherlands, the Viggen was removed from the range after two years, but it remained for sale in the US for a while. Despite the shortcomings, there are few finer Autobahn monsters.

Saab 9-3 Aero Sport Sedan

2001 – 2005

Perhaps the most important car in Saab history. Of course, there were heavier Saabs, but this was exactly the sweet spot in terms of performance, equipment, price, consumption and dynamic qualities. The engine was good for 205 hp (later 210), so it was not too much for the front axle. In the beginning, this generation was also quite light, so you could easily take off on the highway.

It was one of the first Saabs that allowed you to take something of a corner without drowning hopelessly in a sea of ​​understeer and wheelspin. Perhaps more importantly, compared to its competitors, the Saab was simply the best offering as a total package. It was also a Saab that attracted non-Saab drivers. Unfortunately, Saab tried to capitalize on the success by keeping the model in production for 11 years.

Saab 9-2X Aero

2005 – 2006

This is the strangest of the fast Saabs. That they didn’t do anything with this anymore. The Subaru Impreza was already a bit of an outdated car back then. Hilarious to drive, but a rather outdated interior that was no longer acceptable in the 90s (while the car came from 2005). The Saab 9-2X combined the drivetrain, bodywork and basically almost everything with the Impreza. But, you got a (slightly) nicer interior. Also, the conversion to Saab looks turned out well, actually.

There was a ‘Linear’ with atmospheric engine (165 hp), but also an Aero with 2.0 Boxer and 227 hp. If you want to buy one now, we have bad news for you. They are rarer than chicken teeth. They were only sold in the US and were not a great success there, just over 10,000 units of the 9-2x were built. But very occasionally you come across one on Mobile.de. Also nice, in the last year the 2.5 liter boxer engine with 231 hp was offered. Again: find them.

Saab 9-3 Turbo X Sport Combi

2008

The problem was that they tried to make a Saab an all-rounder. A fast Saab is luxurious, fast in a straight line and a bit mature. The 9-3 Aero X was a kind of attack on the Audi S4 Avant and BMW 335i Touring. Please note that there are 4 (!) V6 Aero models. One with 255 hp, 280 hp and 280 hp with AWD. The top model is the Turbo X (Aero X in some markets) with 280 hp and 400 Nm.

The plan failed miserably, actually. Certainly with an automatic transmission, the 9-3 Aero X was not really fast. At least, compared to the competition. However, it is the highlight of this generation 9-3 in terms of decoration, appearance and build quality. These were great carts, if you disregarded the competition (something you always have to do with a Saab).

Saab 9-5 2.8T Aero Exclusive

2010 – 2011

The last of the fast Saabs. The second generation 9-5 is a wonderful phenomenon. The car was almost ready when GM decided to remove the tractor. Spyker took over and did everything possible to build and sell these cars. You can say what you want, but it is better to buy a lost car brand with a new model than with an older model range.

The 9-5 is not so bad, then absolutely no match for the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class of the time. The Aero version has a turbo V6 with 300 hp and 400 Nm, but also weighed 1,845 kg! In many ways, the car was no better than the Insignia OPC, which certainly offers better value for money, especially as a second-hand car.

BONUS: Hirsche 9-5 Aero Troll R (YS3E)

2002 – 2005

Do you remember Hirsch Performance? That is a Swiss tuner that made fast Saabs faster and above all better. Not only were they able to get (much) more power out of the blocks, they also adjusted things that Saab forgot, such as brakes and chassis. They also provided the Saabs with some extra visual finery.

Now it is not special, but you could order the parts from the Saab dealers with a warranty. The 9-5 Aero (post-facelift) had 250 hp as standard. The 9-5 Troll made 280 hp and the Troll R even had 310 hp.

