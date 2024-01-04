Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l'Italia, officially announced it: in Italy the aim is to have a fast charging station on the motorway every 50 km. “In 2024 – explained the manager – we plan to launch tenders for another 108 service areas. And we have currently also completed the first 100 service areas equipped and managed with Free To X columns”. It seems like a small thing but in reality it will be the only way to use an electric car like a normal petrol car. That is, traveling without planning anything, stopping to fill up when you reach the reserve. Of course, those who have been using a battery-powered car for years know well that this is not the correct way to use it: with an electric car you can refuel while we sleep, work or do other things. Unless you are making a long journey, which today is preferable to do so with fast trains or planes, there are no stops during use. The transition to electric mobility requires a radical change in the way we use the car.

This is why it is correct to talk about “revolution” when talking about electric cars: we are faced with a profound review of our mobility. In short, battery-powered cars are not normal cars in which you put electricity instead of petrol. Not only that: the spread of BEVs will also boost the penetration of self-driving cars.

And it is no coincidence that – on this too, the CEO of Autostrade revealed their strategy: “The launch of the Mercury project – explained Tomasi – is confirming its validity. We have activated the first 52 km of 'smart roads' in Florence and Bologna, with a test of fully self-driving cars and the forecast is for further growth in the coming years”.