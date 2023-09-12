Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 21:17

The habit of accelerating the speed of audios and videos can have negative effects on your health. Psychologists and researchers say that people frequently exposed to frantic stimuli may develop difficulty retaining information.

“It’s as if you develop, over time, an inability to delve deeper into topics. It’s not necessarily that you feel anxious, but you no longer know what to do with information that takes a while. You have to associate, but you lost the ability to associate”, explains psychologist Cristiano Nabuco in an interview with TV Brasil.

A survey by the National Council of Health Secretaries shows that 31.6% of young people, between 18 and 24 years old, have already been diagnosed with anxiety.

Experts warn of signs that indicate the effects of excessive use of the internet and its resources, such as speed acceleration. These include the use of applications and social networks for a long time, a feeling of anguish when identifying that the cell phone battery is running out or without internet access and regaining well-being only when it is connected.

See the full report from TV Brasil: