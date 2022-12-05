No addition bangers, today we look at the fast obscure Japanese station wagons!

If we say we think of fast station wagons, you will soon end up in Northern Europe. Of course, there are plenty of countries that have made epic station wagons, such as Italy (Alfa 156 GTA Sportwagon), United States (Cadillac CTS-V Wagon), Australia (Holden HSV GTS Wagon), United Kingdom (Jaguar XF-R Sportbrake) and Spain (Seat Leon ST Cupra). But it is mainly a Northern European affair thanks to brands such as Audi, BMW, Opel, Mercedes, Porsche, Volkswagen, Saab and Volvo, isn’t it?

Fast obscure Japanese station wagons

But secretly they have also been very fanatical about the fast station wagon in Japan. In fact, in Japan the car has a kind of cult status, just like in the United States. The station wagon is the ideal car for people who have to buy a crossover or SUV because of their spouse, but still want a nice driving car with good driving characteristics and excellent performance. With the crossover you sacrifice all that for appearance and extra consumption.

These cars are also becoming increasingly rare in Japan, by the way. That’s why today we take you on a journey to the world of the fast obscure Japanese station wagons!

Honda Accord SiR Wagon (CH9)

1999 – 2000

A fairly mild car in this list, this Honda. Honda hasn’t made very many station wagons in the past. Based on the Civic and Accord came a few. Honda was not very consistent with that, by the way. Now there are also differences between the Japanese, European and American Accords, so that makes sense. The Honda Accord Wagon SiR is a special case.

The car comes from 1996 and has a 2.2 four-cylinder. However, it is the period that VTEC has its heyday and so the engine delivers 190 hp! The car is also equipped with a sportier suspension, beautiful rims and a sportier interior. Despite the high-revving double cam, the chassis (around double wishbones) is the star of the show.

Mitsubishi Legnum VR-4 (EC5W)

1996 – 1998

When you see this car like this, you probably think of a Mitsubishi Galant. You saw that correctly! In Japan, a station wagon sometimes gets a different name and that is also the case here. The Legnum does not have to be a fast car, Mitsubishi has also supplied them with hubcaps and an entry-level engine. You should not see this car as an Evo with leather upholstery, they are completely different cars.

The Legnum is more premium and has a double blown V6 under the box. This produced 280 hp. At least, if you went for the manual gearbox, the automatic only had 260 hp. In all cases, they are still fast cars: from 0-100 km/h in just over five seconds and a top speed of more than 250 km/h.

Nissan Stagea RS Four V (EC34)

1996–1997

The Nissan Stagea is jokingly referred to as the Skyline Wagon. The car does share some technology with that car. Not surprising, because the Skyline was Nissan’s sporty premium sedan. With its straight trunk, the Nissan Stagea has a kind of Volvo-esque appearance.

You could get it with various six-in-line engines, including turbo! These RS Four versions with 2.5 liter and turbo were good for 280 hp and you can easily tune them to more. Today, these are sought-after obscure gems for station wagon fans worldwide.

Toyota Crown Wagon Athlete

1999 – 2003

Another topper from the station wagon cult is this Toyota Crown Estate Athlete. The Toyota Crown is Toyota’s luxury car. It is (well, was) primarily a luxury sedan. But Toyota did different body styles and versions.

So where most versions were a luxury sedan, you could also opt for a sporty station wagon! The engine is the 1JZ GTE, a 2.5 liter six-in-line with turbo. These were the last fun versions, then came V6s and hybrids.

Subaru Legacy Touring Wagon 2.0 GT-B (BG5C)

1995 – 1999

Sure, there have been Subaru Legacy STIs too. In fact, the previous generation even had an STI! However, that was mainly a GT-Turbo with a few modifications and STI logo. This generation Legacy already had a fast version, the 2.0 GT with a 250 hp EJ20H. That wasn’t the Subaru Impreza engine (that’s the EJ20 without H). The difference is the turbo set-up. The Impreza has one, with the Legacy you could get two.

A small turbo for quick response and torque at low revs. Then there was a larger turbo for maximum power. The GT-B is the sportier version of the GT. This is equipped with BBS wheels, Bilstein dampers and a 280 hp variant of the engine. The B of GT-B stands for Bilstein. In addition, the GT-B had firmer springs, thicker anti-roll bars and larger brakes. Here too you must have the manual gearbox, the automatic transmission had the 250 hp engine of the regular GT.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GT-A Wagon

2005 – 2006

Despite the name ‘Lancer’, this car was actually a Mitsubishi Lancer Cedia. There was a station wagon version of it. There was even a sporty version, the Mitsubishi Cedia Wagon Ralliart, complete with 2.4 GDI engine with 165 hp.

But the really cool version didn’t come until 2005 with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Wagon. Of course you could opt for a manual GT with MR trim. But if you really want an obscure station, there was also a more luxurious GT-A with automatic transmission!

Toyota Caldina GT-T

1997 – 1999

The Toyota Caldina may look familiar to you. We know the first generation Caldina (the T190) as the Toyota Carina Stationwagon. The second generation Caldina looks a lot like a Toyota Avensis, but different. The Avensis was an intensely boring car with us, but not in Japan.

The Caldina GT-T is a wonderfully obscure fast Japanese station wagon. This is equipped with the special 3S-GTE engine, a 2.0 turbo with 260 hp. You can see this car as a practical Celica GT-Four. Also now you can choose between an automatic and manual gearbox, but according to Toyota they were both very fast.

Mazda Capella VR-X Sports Wagon (GW)

2001 – 2002

You probably still recognize this car. Nevertheless, this car belongs to the fast obscure Japanese station wagons. The Mazda 626 station wagon was one of the most sensible cars you could recommend to your neighbor in the 1990s.

It just wasn’t really a fun or exciting car. In Japan, where the car was called Capella, you could buy a special version, namely the V-RX. This one had a high-revving 2.5 V6 under the hood! In your giant ‘wagon! How cool is that?

Nissan Avenir 2.0 X GT Turbo (E-PNW10)

1995–1996

The Nissan Avenir is also a model that is only available as a station wagon, just like the Stagea. The intention of the Avenir is a functional ‘wagon for families. It was basically a Nissan Bluebird, but with a more modern station wagon body on it. In the Netherlands we had the Sunny Stationwagon that most closely resembles it. In fact, the Avenir Cargo was called Sunny Wagon in the Netherlands!

The Avenir mainly came with very sensible powertrains, but from 1995 to the end of 1996 there was the Avenir Turbo. Equipped with an SR20DET from the Nissan 200SX and Nissan Sunny GTiR, to name a side street. You got an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive as standard, with which you could be bloody fast anywhere and anytime.

Mitsubishi Magna Sports Wagon (TJ)

2001 – 2002

We smuggle these. The Mitsubishi Magna is a Japanese brand car, but intended for Australia. Relatively large simple cars are very popular there. The Magna was the answer to the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon. In most cases, Magnas are functional, sometimes a bit luxurious.

Mitsubishi experimented with the Magna Sports Wagon, a Magna with a thick body kit, large wheels and a substantial lowering. That worked out well. Unfortunately, the production model was less thick, but you still got a thick station wagon with a 3.5 liter V6 and beautiful wheels. Extremely obscure!

Naturally, this top 10 has been compiled with the utmost care. You may be missing one, like the Subaru Levorg van Mighty Car Mods. Of course you can say in the comments that a Tesla Model Y is better in every way or which car we miss.

