© Felix Schmidt

Fast number

If you are looking for a personal, small gift for your new (or old) car, an individualized key fob with the respective license plate could be a good idea. Various providers romp around on the Internet at prices between eight and twelve euros; we tried out the Lindner Internet service, which delivers free home in two days after payment. Not only the license plate can be customized, the TÜV mark (pink for 2023) and the state badge (here Hesse) can also be determined. Different colors are available for the key ring, black, silver, but also pink. In our case, the small sign is 50 by 10 millimeters. (fbs.)