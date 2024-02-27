When it comes to investments, keep the following in mind: “if it sounds too good, be wary.” Dr. Miguel Navarro Castellanos, Academic at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG).

The Jalisco news has given us one of those news that leaves anyone stunned, supposedly frauds committed by “companies” that affect their investorsunder the promise of achieving attractive returns through different schemes.

The Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in its informative reports, points out that in 2023 the State of Jalisco had a record of fraud, with more than ten thousand investigation folders, some of which were highly publicized in the media. communication.

Due to these cases I have received many calls and messages with a common question: How can I avoid being a victim of such fraud?

The answer is not easy, but I want to share with you some recommendations.

Identify the “red flags”

Get advice from certified experts. First of all, although it may make the operation more expensive, it is important to have the advice of a reliable and certified real estate or investment agent. Agents know the market and they usually recognize those juicy profit proposals that do not correspond to the reality of the market.

A common factor in all cases is that the fraudulent companies offered higher returns than investment funds or guaranteed real estate prices below what we can find in other developments. This is a great red flag.

Research the companies. To the first recommendation we must add that of doing all the necessary investigations, from going to the Public Property Registry (the information is public), to the legal documentation offered by investors.

The articles of incorporation, powers of attorney, and proof of tax status are documents that can be shared by transparent companies that have nothing to hide.

Reputation and history always count, so we should not only rely on the wonderful exhibitions, graphics and talent of those who invite us to invest and we should not be ashamed to ask. Red flag is that they do not provide us with this information.

Verify that they are regulated. Something we should know is that companies that manage investment funds are regulated by the National Banking and Securities Commission, therefore, we must request the respective authorizations.

The fact that an investment fund does not have registration is a red flag to be alert and a risk for our assets.

Don't get carried away by the pressure. I recommend that you doubt those who put too much pressure on us to provide information or sign as soon as possible. All the people who claim to have been victims of fraud confirm that they were pressured by an offer that had very close maturities and did not give them time to analyze and consult about the viability of their investments.

Diversify your investments. Lastly, a great teacher I had in college always recommended “not having all your eggs in one basket.” This advice can be applied to the diversification of our investments.

Everything worthwhile takes a lot of effort and time, because as my grandmother would say, “stews that nourish and brighten the soul take a long time in the kitchen.” If we always keep this in mind, we will be more alert and will not easily fall into the hands of those who want to get rich quickly from the work of others.

Dr. Miguel Navarro Castellanos is Director of the Academic Department of Legal Sciences and International Relations of the UAG, he has a Master's Degree in International Sports Law from the Institute of Stock Market Studies of Madrid; Doctorate in Law at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas, ICAI-ICADE; Master in International Corporate Law at UAG; He is also Managing Partner of Navarro Abogados, Legal Director of Club Estudiantes Tecos, Senior Lawyer of Gortazar & Lupe Gabinete de Abogacía, Senior Corporate Lawyer of the same institution.