Because that’s what the Model S Plaid needed: even more sprinting power.

We all used to read the Sport Auto to see how fast a Porsche 911 Turbo, Nissan Skyline GT-R or Jaguar XJ220 was on the Nordschleife to determine how fast the car is. In Japan they used Tsukuba for that. Nowadays it’s drag races that you see everywhere on YouTube. That’s not surprising: with the attention span of today’s viewers, it shouldn’t take much longer.

It doesn’t suit Tesla in itself, because their cars excel in the sprint. Even the most basic Tesla that rolls out of the factory is really very fast. But the fastest is the Model S Plaid. And it is even faster.

The car in question is a project of Bisi Ezerioha. If you don’t know him, Bisi is an absolute hero. Normally he turns ordinary cars into bizarrely fast projectiles. For example, he is the man behind the Honda Oddyssey with 1,000 hp (on the front wheels!!!), this Honda Civic with 1,000 reliable horsepower and the Porsche 935 K3V.

Bisimoto Model S Plaid

Now the best man is behind Bisimoto back with this fast Tesla Model S Plaid. Bisimoto works together with Unplugged Performance, who have already tackled quite a few Teslas in recent years, both technically and optically. The wheels are from Unplugged Performance, the UP-03’s. These measure the ideal size for the Model S, which, strangely enough, you cannot get from the factory: 20 inches. The rims are nice and light and equipped with Toyota R888R adhesive rubber, 305 wide at the rear and 275 at the front.

Furthermore, the Tesla has been significantly lowered and there are camber plates to adjust the wheels perfectly for the drag race. To participate in drag races, the fast Model S Plaid van Bisomoto meet a few safety requirements. For example, there is a braking parachute and towing eye, which are mandatory to participate in the NHRA and IHRA competitions in which Bisimoto will participate.

First win already achieved

Times are not discussed in detail yet. Well, the car covered an eighth of a mile in 6 seconds. The Tesla is already driving at 114.87 mph. That’s more than 200 km/h. In six seconds! That was a gain of three tenths compared to the car with the standard wheels. So a slightly lighter rim with a wider tire works wonders.

Of course, many modifications will follow to make the car even faster. You can follow them all via a series on YouTube. Of course there is a brand new Tesla owner @nicolasr ready to perform the same modifications on his new Model S in the Autoblog Garage!

Read more? These are 12 bizarre electric supercars in a row!

This article Fast Model S Plaid now even faster in the sprint first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Fast #Model #Plaid #faster #sprint