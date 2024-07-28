Juarez City.- To get to the Paso del Norte bridge (Center) the line of cars formed by Juarez Avenue reaches Maria Martinez Street, this morning.

Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) pointed out that the lines are also moving quickly on the Free Bridge, where there is a line of cars along De las Américas Avenue, which reaches behind the flagpoles.

Since the early hours of Sunday, there has been a significant flow of people traveling in their vehicles to El Paso, but the progress is rapid, said an officer assigned to surveillance at the Free Bridge.