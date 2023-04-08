Mexico.- Due to the quantity and frequency with which earthquakes are recorded in Mexicothey have developed applications that issue seismic alerts so that people have time to locate themselves in a place that reduces or completely eliminates the risk while the movement happens.

One of the countries with the highest seismic risk is Mexico, just remember the terrible earthquakes of 1986 or 2017where the losses, both human and material, were enormous.

Only so far in this 2023he National Seismological has registered more than 6 thousand 800 earthquakesoccurring around 70 movements of this nature per day, although the vast majority have had a magnitude less than 4.0.

It is thus that, from the disasters that have occurred as a result of the earthquakes, in Mexico the seismic alert has been established, which, together with the culture of prevention, aims to reduce to the minimum possible the risks that these natural phenomena.

Thus, in recent years, the seismic alert has made it possible for many Mexicans in the center of the country to react in time before the earthquake occurs and can move to a safer place.

However, along with the technological tools developed by the government, private companies have also developed applications for smart cell phones that function as seismic alerts, but this time we will address only one of them. named “SkyAlert”.

SkyAlert

The SkyAlert app is available for download in virtual stores Play Store, App Store and App Gallerybeing, according to its official web portal, “the most advanced seismic warning app”.

Because it has a own sensor network with a total of 120 distributed in 12 states of Mexico: Mexico City, Colima, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Guerrero, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca, it is considered the most relevant private application of this nature in the country. Pacific entities such as Sonora, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Nayarit are expected to join.

This is how the SkyAlert app commands three-minute advance seismic alert notifications, despite the fact that the smartphone is in “do not disturb” mode. To activate the service, you just have to download the application and register.