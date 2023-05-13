During the premiere of Fast Xheld this evening in Rome, talking about the conclusion of the saga Vin Diesel told how the studio thought about turning the finale into a trilogy.

The exact words were:

As we started working on this film, the studio asked us if we could split it into two parts. After seeing this movie, they asked “could you make the ending into a trilogy?

soon after, Michelle Rodriguez he added:

In each tale there are three acts.

In short, it now seems confirmed, even if the last word belongs to Universal Pictures. In all likelihood, the Fast & Furious finale will be split into a trilogy, leading up to Fast & Furious 12.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X will be released in theaters on May 18th: the script, signed by Justin Lin, Zach Dean and Dan Mazeau, will bring Toretto and family again against Cipher, as well as a son of the drug lord (already seen in Fast & Furious 5), played by Jason Momoa.

With an ever-growing cast of stars, Fast X kicks off the finale of the saga: the showdown is about to come, and Dominic Toretto he will need his whole family to be able to cope with yet another danger.