In August 2020 we saw the launch of Fast & Furious: Crossroads, a game that gives us the opportunity to travel to the world of this franchise, and live with some of its characters. Less than two years after its arrival on the market, it has been revealed that this title will no longer be available for purchase at the end of April 2022.

According to a statement shared on the game’s official site, Fast & Furious: Crossroads will disappear from digital stores on April 29, 2022. All those who already have this title, will still keep it, and will be able to re-download it even after the mentioned date. Along with this, the DLC that you buy prior to this day, you can also use them. Finally, the online modes will remain active, at least until it is time to put a definitive end to this adventure.

Although the Bandai Namco-published game wowed more than one during its reveal, as the promise of playing alongside stars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson was interesting, once users got their hands on this title, the reception was completely negative. This is considered one of the worst experiences of 2020. Although the reason for stopping selling has not been revealed Fast & Furious: Crossroadsit is very likely that poor reviews and poor sales are to blame.

On related topics, Jason Mamoa will be the villain in the next film in the series. Similarly, this is the original article that inspired the series.

Editor’s note:

I doubt that anyone will regret this news. Fast & Furious: Crossroads it was not a game loved by the public, so it was only a matter of time before this happened. Let’s hope that the series returns to video games, it does so with a worthwhile title.

