Fast & Furious: Crossroads it will come removed shortly from all storeto be precise, it will no longer be possible to buy the game in digital format from 29 April 2022: Bandai Namco announced it.

Announced at the 2019 Game Awards, Fast & Furious: Crossroads made its debut on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in August 2020, though received rather critically by the international press.

“If you purchased the game in digital format it will remain available in your library and you will be able to download it again in the future,” the official website reads, and the same will happen to any DLC purchased before April 29, 2022.

The publisher does not mention it, but probably the reason for the removal of Fast & Furious: Crossroads from the stores lies in the expiry of the official license of the film, purchased for the realization of the tie-in.

In any case, there is no need to tear off your clothes: as we wrote in the review of Fast & Furious: Crossroads, the title offers a chaotic and approximate experience, technically dated and rather short.