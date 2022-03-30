Video games adapted for the big screen and TV shows are very current. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released in theaters in a few days, while the likes of The Last Of Us, Mass Effect and God of War will all receive televised treatment. Turning movies into video games, on the other hand, seems to be a bit more difficult, and the creators of Fast & Furious Crossroads they probably know it well.

Fast & Furious: Crossroads is a team racing game set in the Fast & Furious universe with some of the real characters from the movies, including Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel. Unfortunately the game seems to have fallen short, so much so that less than two years later, Bandai Namco decided to stop selling it.

An update the game’s website says Crossroads will be removed from sale on April 29, 2022. So if anyone is considering purchasing a copy, they will need to do so before this date as the game will be retired forever.

If you already own Crossroads, don’t panic. The digital version of the game will remain available for download if you have previously purchased it, all DLCs purchased before April 29 will remain active and Crossroads online modes will not be disabled.

Source: PushSquare