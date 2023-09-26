Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 26 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, a 2021 film directed by Justin Lin, will be broadcast. The film is the ninth chapter of the saga which has fascinated millions of fans for years. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1989, Jack Toretto attends a race, with sons Dominic and Jakob on his pit crew. Dom argues with rival racer Kenny Linder about his dirty tactics. When the race resumes, Linder’s car clips Jack’s bumper and crashes his vehicle into a wall, killing him instantly. A week after the incident, Dom is arrested for nearly beating Linder to death, who had shamelessly insulted his father’s death. While serving his sentence in prison, where he first meets Rico Santos and Tego Leo, Dom remembers that Jakob had worked on Jack’s car the day of Jack’s death and concludes that he is responsible for his father’s death. Upon release, Dom faces and defeats Jakob in a race, forcing him to leave town after the race is over.

In the present, four years after the battle against the cyber-terrorist Cipher, Dom has retired to private life, raising his son Brian with his wife Letty, in isolation from society. Roman Pearce, Tej Parker and Ramsey arrive with the news that Mr. Nobody had captured Cipher, but the plane they were traveling on had been attacked by a corrupt secret agent and crashed in Montequinto in Central America. Dom agrees to help them after realizing that his retirement needs to be postponed. Searching the remains of the plane, they find part of a device called “Aries,” which can hack into any computer-controlled weapon. The team is then ambushed by a private army led by Jakob, who steals the device. The team meets Michael Stasiak en route to their safe house in the Caspian Sea, only to be joined by Mia, although Dom is reluctant to allow her to join them. The team then discovers that Han’s death is linked to Aries, and Letty and Mia go to Tokyo to investigate.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga: the cast

We have seen the plot of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vin Diesel: Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez: Leticia “Letty” Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson: Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: Tej Parker

John CenaJakob Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel: Megan Ramsey

Jordana BrewsterMia Toretto

Sung Kang: Han Lue

Michael Rooker: Buddy Hubbard

Helen Mirren: Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw

Kurt Russell: Frank Petty “Mr. Nobody”

Charlize Theron: Cipher

Anna Sawai: Elle

Thue Ersted Rasmussen: Otto

JD Pardo: Jack Toretto

Jim Parrack: Kenny Linder

Cardi B: Leysa

Lucas BlackSean Boswell

Don Omar: Rico Santos

Shea Whigham as Agent Michael Stasiak

Bow Wow: Twinkie

Jason Tobin: Earl

Gal Gadot: Gisele Yashar (archive footage)

Jason Statham: Deckard Shaw

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 26 September 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.