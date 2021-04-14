Toretto’s family returns to the cinema in Fast and Furious 9. After the delays of the release date, due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, the day to see the film has arrived to the joy of the fans of Toretto and his family.

A new trailer shows how Dominic Toretto will have to face his younger brother (John Cena), after having disappeared for several years. In addition, the appearance of Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, will make more than one follower of the saga excited.

Fast & Furious 9 – Second Trailer

Flying cars, train-like trucks, a car with built-in magnets and the return of Han will be part of what we will see in the ninth film of Fast and Furious.

Fast and Furious 9 – Release Date

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious is scheduled for June 25, 2021. The film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past if he is to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they’ve ever met – a man who is also Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob.