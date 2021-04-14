There is already a new trailer for Fast and furious 9, with Vin Diesel, which in Argentina and the rest of Latin America will be released in July.

“No matter how fast you are, nobody gets over their past” is something like the tag of the new movie nut.

Because RyF9 is the ninth chapter of the saga Fast & furious, which began almost 20 years ago and has raised more than five billion dollars worldwide.

Vin Diesel, at the wheel. Photo UIP

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life off the grid with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that quiet. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves the most.

The Team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced. A man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena, we’ll see him next year in The Suicide Squad).

RyF9 marks the return of Justin Lin as director of the franchise, having directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments and having turned the saga into a worldwide phenomenon.

There will be comebacks and new faces on “RyF9”. Photo UIP

The action takes place around the world: from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tblisi.

Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten and the true meaning of family will be put to the test like never before, according to the synopsis provided by the film’s press agency.

Charlize Theron will be in the movie to premiere in July. Photo EFE

The film brings the saga to Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, along with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Fast and furious 9 It also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B in the new role of Leysa, a woman connected to Dom’s past, as well as a cameo from new Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

How many movies will there be?

There will be eleven titles in the saga. But productions ten and eleven will not be, in any case, the definitive end of Fast and furious, but only the closure of its central plot.

As with other major productions, spin-off films are planned to expand the narrative universe of these stories that were a real hit in theaters around the world.

The first of those spin-offs was Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as protagonists.

So far, the eight films in the saga Fast and furious, more Hobbs & Shaw, have raised around the world 5,891 million dollars, according to the portal specialized in box office movies Box Office Mojo.

The saga does not stop there, in any way. It also includes short films, a television series, live shows, video games, and theme park entertainment.

