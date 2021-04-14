Months ago, Ludacris raised the possibility of the franchise coming into space. This idea was supported by Michelle Rodriguez, who in an interview commented that this scenario would be seen in the new film of the saga.

Now, with the introduction of the new trailer for Fast and Furious 9, we have seen this idea come to fruition. In the images you can see Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) wearing spacesuits inside a flying car.

Justin Lin and his work with a group of scientists

Following the presentation of this trailer, director Justin Lin spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and indicated that The arrival in space of Fast and Furious was an idea that has been around in the team for yearsBut they wanted to find the right bow to make it happen.

“With the ninth film I realized that it was time. I went to Vin Diesel’s house to present it to him, we agreed and it happened ”, he commented.

“I’ve been talking to scientists, learning about fuels and physics,” Lin told the specialized portal. “It was great having them on the phone saying ‘wait what? What are you trying to do?’ I loved that reaction. I think part of the fun over the years is coming up with crazy ideas to challenge ourselves, ”he added.

Release date of Fast and Furious 9

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious is scheduled for June 25, 2021. The film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Nathalie Emmanuel.