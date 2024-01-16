End the franchise in style with Fast.& Furious 11?

Sometimes things get out of hand. You can safely say that when it comes to Fast & Furious. What started as a film about street racers stealing TVs and DVD players turned into a team of (family) superheroes that rid the world of evil. Time after time.

It was Universal Studios in particular that couldn't stop the money machine called Fast & Furious. Part after part followed and each time it got crazier and crazier. Now it seems that even in Hollywood they think things got a little too crazy.

Fast & Furious 11 is in the making and this really has to be the very last part (or not?). In principle, the story would pick up after the open ending of Fast & Furious 10, with actor Jason Momoa as the villain who wants revenge on the Fast family. But the question remains whether this will happen.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, the film's script has been drastically changed. The eleventh part would go back to basics, as an ode to the original. There needs to be a new villain and less bombastic. So no space travel, a flying Dodge from one building to another or a Dom who doesn't get a hairline crack during the craziest stunts? I sign for it.

Back to basics would also mean more street racing. These hardly appeared in the last films. The Fast films grew into the ultimate mindless entertainment for the cinema, or ideal to pass the time during a long plane flight.

In addition, the film would be made with a much smaller budget. Over the years the budget actually grew. Fast & Furious 10, for example, cost $340 million to make. 200 million dollars would be available for Fast 11. Comparable to the budget of Fast 9. That's still astronomical compared to the first part. That film was made on a budget of $35 million.

Fast & Furious 11 is scheduled for April 2025. So they still have some time to tinker with the script. I'm curious. (through ComicBook)

