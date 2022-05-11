The tenth chapter of the saga of Vin Diesel and associates blocks the historic center of the capital: adrenaline-fueled chases and controversies
“I live life a quarter of a mile at a time.” The famous quote from Dominic Toretto in the billionaire Fast & Furious saga is also the most suitable phrase to describe the existence of Roman motorists. According to a recent ranking compiled by Inrix, in fact, the capital is the second most congested city in the world, after Bogotà. According to the American research institute, a Roman motorist spends approximately 254 hours in traffic every year. A consolation for the people of Rome is that driving in traffic makes you feel like a Hollywood star. The cobblestones of the capital, in fact, in recent years have been the subject of interest by the crews of the most important action movie franchises. The fascinating night chase of James Bond in Specter, with the Aston Martin ending in the Tiber, unleashed a domino effect: in fact, in 2020 it was the turn of Mission Impossible, the seventh chapter with the release scheduled for 2023. Also for this film, Tom Cruise wanted to personally perform the stunts, drifting with a BMW M5 through the streets of Rione Monti. There are even those who have rebuilt Rome directly in the studio, to save costs. This is the case of Red Notice, released last year on Netflix, which shows an unlikely accident in Castel Sant’Angelo between a Porsche Taycan driven by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a Volkswagen T2.
Now, it is the turn of the Fast Saga, which has occupied numerous streets in the historic center of Rome in recent days, including via Veneto, Lungotevere Aventino, the Imperial Forums and via dei Coronari. One of the busiest arteries in Rome, via Cristoforo Colombo, was also affected by the filming. This helped fuel controversy from local residents and politicians, especially as filming took place concurrently with the Rome Marathon. In the meantime, the troupe has moved to Genzano, where it will be busy until May 19th. Therefore, the ordinary road network has been restored. The undisputed star of Fast & Furious is undoubtedly the 1969 Dodge Charger R / T, driven by Vin Diesel. In the Italian scenes, however, it will be today’s Hellcat Widebody to steal her place. The 700-horsepower Charger was spotted in Piazza di Spagna, immortalized in the instagram account of Giancarlo Giammetti (co-founder of Valentino and very opposed to the use of monuments for stunts). In addition to the Dodge, a mirrored gold Lamborghini Gallardo 5.0 and an orange Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce with black stripes were spotted. There will be a tribute to Italian automotive culture,
