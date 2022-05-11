“I live life a quarter of a mile at a time.” The famous quote from Dominic Toretto in the billionaire Fast & Furious saga is also the most suitable phrase to describe the existence of Roman motorists. According to a recent ranking compiled by Inrix, in fact, the capital is the second most congested city in the world, after Bogotà. According to the American research institute, a Roman motorist spends approximately 254 hours in traffic every year. A consolation for the people of Rome is that driving in traffic makes you feel like a Hollywood star. The cobblestones of the capital, in fact, in recent years have been the subject of interest by the crews of the most important action movie franchises. The fascinating night chase of James Bond in Specter, with the Aston Martin ending in the Tiber, unleashed a domino effect: in fact, in 2020 it was the turn of Mission Impossible, the seventh chapter with the release scheduled for 2023. Also for this film, Tom Cruise wanted to personally perform the stunts, drifting with a BMW M5 through the streets of Rione Monti. There are even those who have rebuilt Rome directly in the studio, to save costs. This is the case of Red Notice, released last year on Netflix, which shows an unlikely accident in Castel Sant’Angelo between a Porsche Taycan driven by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a Volkswagen T2.