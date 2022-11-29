There are still several months left before the fans of Fast & Furious can see the tenth and penultimate chapter of the almost legendary saga starring Vin Diesel.

Up to this moment, we haven’t received much information about the plot and characters of Fast Xbut now it’s time to reveal new names in the cast list and a few more details.

New actors, the cast of Fast & Furious 10

Not only that, in fact, on the cinema screen we will see faces already known as Vid Diesel: among the protagonists of the eleventh film of the franchise (if we consider the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), There will be also Brie Larson.

Born in 1989, the actress – the Captain Marvel of the MCU – shared the news on Instagram, through a photo that reveals her character’s name: a smiling Brie pointing to a sign with the name “Tess”, accompanied by a caption that reads “name reveal”.

Jason Momoa will play the “bad boy” in the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

The character played by Larson in Fast & Furious 10 could be Brian O’Conner’s sister (role of the late Paul Walker). Rita Ora will also join her as the Dominic Toretto’s grandmother.

Most recently added to the cast is Jason Momoa. The star of Aquaman did not reveal many details of his character, except that he will be the antagonist, the villain of the film.

Actors of the film Fast & Furious 10

Together with them, among the actors in the film we will find Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodríguez (Letty Ortiz), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), John Cena (Jacob Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Scott Eastwood (Eric Reisner / Little Nobody), Michael Rooker (Buddy), Helen Mirren (Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw) and Charlize Theron (Cipher).

Fast X will tell about the Toretto family (Screenshot from YouTube trailer)

Plot of Fast & Furious 10

The tenth chapter of the saga will be about Dominic Toretto and his family, always involved in dangerous adventures aboard very fast cars. This film will be the first of two parts of a single story, which will conclude with the eleventh (and final) chapter. We will update the plot information of the film as soon as there are new details about the film.

Where Fast & Furious 10 was filmed

To shoot the penultimate chapter of Fast & Furious, the production Universal Pictures and Wildside has landed in two important Italian cities, Rome and Turin.

Rome was one of the Italian cities where Fast & Furious 10 was filmed

Between chases, races and breathtaking scenes, even passers-by found themselves “involved” in the film sets, taking photographs and making videos, in turn, during filming.

In short, there are many rumors and rumors about this highly anticipated sequel.

When does Fast & Furious 10 come out?

The arrival in theaters for the film Fast & Furious is expected at May 2023 and more precisely Thursday May 18, 2023

