The celebrates saga of Fast & Furious has reached its tenth chapter. The new film is in production and will hit theaters in the course of 2023with some shots that were made in Italy and especially in Rome. In the Old Town in fact, the shooting of the famous film has begun in the capital.

Fast & Furious 10 in Rome

Filming of the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious they started in Rome. The set was positioned in the historic center of the capital. Other shots are also planned at Castelli Romani and to be precise a Genzano of Rome. The Roman set is heavily armored and can only be accessed with a production pass.

Filming of Fast & Furious 10 in Rome (photo ANSA)

On social media, however, there are already the first images of the actor’s shots Jason Momoa. In fact, on Instagram you can see the protagonist arriving by car in via del Corso and via Condotti and then getting out of the car, walking through the crowd in Piazza di Spagna.

Fast & Furious 10 filming in Rome, where?

Filming of Fast & Furious 10 in Rome was done in the streets of the historic center, come on Imperial Forums to Sant’Angelo castelpassing through Lungotevere Aventinovia del Marcello Theater, via Veneto and via dei Coronari. On the Lungotevere there was also a scene of car chases.

Actor Jason Momoa during the filming of Fast & Furious in Rome (photo ANSA)

On the 16th and 17th of May the Fast & Furious 10 actors are on stage a Genzano of Romemore precisely in via Italo Belardistreet where the Infiorata is set up every year.

Fast & Furious 10 storyline

Fast X is the 10th film in the Fast & Furious saga and is directed by Louis Leterrier. The plot sees Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto and his family struggling with various (and risky) adventures aboard their lightning-fast cars. At the moment there are no details on the plot of the film. In the cast, in addition to Vin Diesel, there are also Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron And Brie Larson.

It is the 10th film in the Fast & Furious film saga, which includes Fast and Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious – Original parts only (2009) ), Fast & Furious 5 (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Fast & Furious 7 (2015), Fast & Furious 8 (2017), Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (2020) and the spin-off Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

Fast & Furious 10 hits theaters in 2023

The series has ten films because it is said that Paul Walker wanted it to be a ten-chapter saga; so Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast decided to honor the wish of their missing set colleague.

