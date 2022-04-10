Brie Larson will be present in the cast from Fast & Furious 10in the company of Vin Diesel and several other actors, including Jason Momoa who will probably play the villain for this final episode of the saga.

The actress’s entry into the “family” was sealed by a selfie with Diesel himself, amidst laughter. Also and especially known for the role of Captain Marvel (review) within the Marvel Cinematic UniverseLarson will not therefore be the only superhero in the film.

It was actually Carol Danvers’ interpreter who pushed for this collaboration: she had written on social media she would have liked it be featured in Fast & Furious 10, and the film’s producers didn’t get it repeated twice.

“You see this angel leaning on his shoulder and you say to yourself ‘but it’s Captain Marvel!’ Clearly there is affection and cheer in this image, but what you don’t see in the picture is the character that will be featured in Fast 10, “wrote Vin Diesel.

“You have no idea how fantastic and timeless she will be in the mythology of the saga. In addition to her beauty, her intelligence, her Oscar … this soul so deep will add something that you did not expect, but that you desired.”