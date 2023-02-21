It is mid-afternoon on a Friday in February at a McDonald’s in the center of the French city of Bordeaux. As in any fast food establishment on a similar day in Spain, groups of teenagers occupy the tables, sharing space with a few families and a few adults. But, unlike what happens in that Spanish parallel, there is something different on the tables. French fries, soft drinks and hamburgers have arrived in reusable crockery.

“No, don’t throw it in there, they’ve filled it with garbage,” one adolescent tells another in the short queue to leave the tray, making it clear that these new containers are not thrown away. McDonald’s has filled these spaces with didactic signage that indicates -reeling the steps and putting numbers that make it clear what you have to do before and what after- where each thing should be deposited, what is garbage and what will return to be washed and put back in circulation.

However, everything is so new that people don’t seem to be entirely clear about it and garbage and crockery share space with a certain amount of disorder on that Friday afternoon. Even at the beginning of the year, when the reusable red cubes for potatoes were released, they discovered that people were taking them home. The French media then tried to find out what mystery prompted people to steal the crockery: perhaps it was that they were not used to the new system, perhaps that, as a consumer said on television, they were “too cute”.

France, more demanding than the rest of Europe



The reason for this change is in the legislation and McDonald’s is an example of something that all brands are required to do. With the arrival of the new year, one of the points of the so-called ‘Loi anti gaspillage’ came into force, the French standard that tries to reduce waste in consumption.

Fast food restaurants that serve “more than 20 places simultaneously” cannot use disposable tableware when serving customers who eat on the premises. They must be “washable and reusable”. McDonald’s and other fast food chains have thus had to change what they put on the table.

The French case draws attention because it is geographically close. Also because, and as Julio Barea, Greenpeace’s waste manager, points out, “it has gone beyond” what is required by European regulations. “The use and throwing away has to end,” adds Barea, “any measure to end the waste is welcome.”

“40% of the plastic used in Spain and in Europe goes to single-use containers,” he says. Fast food is not the only culprit, but it is a black point in the use of these materials: Barea invites you to look at the bins of any establishment of this type.

“The bins are filled in an hour and it is not recycled,” he laments. With ‘slow’ crockery, one that returns to the kitchen and to be used, these figures in ‘fast food’ drop. “In one fell swoop you are removing hundreds and hundreds of tons of waste,” summarizes the expert. “This measure is welcome and hopefully it will be implemented in our country, Spain can do it,” he emphasizes.

In the end, just as in the bar on the corner they put a plate and a glass, it could also be done in other establishments. The only reason why these disposable containers are used in ‘fast-food’ is, responds Barea, “for speed”.

Reusable potato cube launched by McDonald’s in France.



packaging revolution



But, in addition, the French decision fits into a much broader framework. “France’s ban is by no means a pioneering effort, but rather one that follows in the footsteps of other countries, regions and states and even individual cities throughout the world,” recalls David Luttenburger, global director of packaging at Mintel consultancy.

In fact, these days, German public television is educating on social networks about the new law that, in Germany, obliges restaurants to offer reusable solutions when offering take-out food: after using it, the consumer takes it back.

Likewise, and beyond what happens with these specific containers, packaging has been wondering for some years now how it can have a lesser impact on the environment.

Still, to make that transformation, as Luttenburger claims, you have to calculate that what replaces those single-use plastics is “actually better from a total carbon footprint perspective” and not just something you do because consumers push to remove them. Educating about the values ​​of each material and, above all, what is best in each case is key, she indicates.

To this the specialist adds, as challenges to abandon these materials, that the effect of the pandemic is still partly maintained – the concern for hygiene among some consumers – and that for brands finding eco-responsible options can be more expensive.

“Brands must be able to find the balance between environmental and financial responsibility,” he says, explaining that the great challenge of the decade will be to discover those materials that work best for the environment and for the cost account. Biomaterials or monomaterials could thus dominate the packaging of the not so distant future.

One more criterion to buy



For some buying groups, however, that the packaging is green is already essential right now. “There are certain consumer demographics that will change their behaviors to be more sustainable,” says Luttenburger.

And, likewise, the statistics invite us to wonder if, despite everything, the time has not come for the final point of what Julio Barea calls it, “throwaway orgy.” The big question is whether the planet can afford to wait that little bit longer.

“We have a silent plastic pandemic on the planet,” laments Barea. “Every time you put a pinch of salt in your food, you are already eating plastic,” exemplifies the waste expert, recalling that salt comes from the sea and that it is already full of microplastics.

Changing the crockery in fast food chains —in which in Spain they already use ceramic cups in their “coffee” options— could be one of the transformative changes. And, in the end, the idea of ​​reusable containers is not even new: it was made in homes until not so long ago and is maintained with a few bottles in bars.