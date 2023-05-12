Next month, Wendy’s will test a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence with the ability to talk to customers and take their orders. The pilot program, called “FreshAI“, use the software of artificial intelligence of Google Cloud and will launch in the Columbus, Ohio area.

In a press release, Wendy’s he said his goal was to revolutionize the fast food restaurant industry.

“By taking advantage of artificial intelligence generative, Wendy’s seeks to simplify the ordering process so employees can focus on delivering fast, fresh, quality food and exceptional service,” the company said.

The executive director of Google CloudThomas Kurian stated:

“The artificial intelligence Generative AI technology is fundamentally changing the way people interact with brands, and we anticipate that the integration of Generative AI technology from Google Cloud in Wendy’s it will set a new standard for excellent point-of-sale experiences for the quick service industry.”

This chatbot will be trained to know that when a customer orders a milkshake, they are actually ordering a Frosty, b30c0c’s version of the ice cream drink. But according to Intouch Insight, in 2022 the chatbot’s order accuracy was 79%. Wendy’s it hopes to increase that percentage to 85% or more to compete with other fast-food chains testing similar technology.

Wendy’s It is not the only pioneer in this area. Last year, McDonald’s opened a fully automated restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, and rolled out more drive-thru outlets operated by AI in all the country. Like the restaurants in McDonald’s newly automated, the restaurants of Wendy’s they will employ real people to oversee the drive-thru and make sure all requests are understood by the chatbot, or if a customer requests to speak to a human.

Other fast food chains like sonic and popeyes They are also experimenting with AI. technology companies like GoogleIBM and Microsoft have been competing to present their version of a chatbot of AI to the world since the launch of ChatGPT of Open AI last year.

These drastic changes in the fast food industry will likely raise fears that jobs that were previously exclusively done by humans will be replaced by robots.

Via: Guardian

Editor’s note: Fascinating, but this situation is undoubtedly already raising concerns for those who warn that robots will put us out of jobs and for those who are trying to prevent Skynet from becoming a reality.