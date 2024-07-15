Last July 12 was French Fry Day, so some establishments such as KFC and Smashburger offered some promotions to commemorate the date, but that does not mean that you can no longer access discounts and free products. These are some fast food restaurants that will maintain their profits for the rest of the month and even the year.

The first thing worth mentioning is that In many cases, it is necessary to belong to the restaurant’s rewards club. Memberships vary in features and costs, but can be a good alternative to save some money and access various benefits.

These are four chains that offer special promotions for members of their loyalty programs:

Throughout the month of July, Arby’s Reward members can order any size fries for just $1 at participating locations.

Every Friday for the rest of the year, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free pair of fries with any purchase of at least $1. Just keep in mind that delivery orders are not eligible and not all locations participate.

Every Friday for the rest of 2024, existing or new Jack in the Box loyalty program members can claim a free order of any size or style of fries when they place an order of at least $1. The option is also available for online orders.

In the case of this chain, members of the Rewards program can get a free pair of medium fries if they make a purchase worth at least US$1 through the app. The promotion is valid every Friday until December 31, 2024 at participating locations.

Fast food restaurants that don’t require membership to get discounts

If you do not belong to any of the rewards programs of the above chains, do not worry, you are still in a position to Get free products and discountsthese are two options:

At this chain, until August 18, you can get a free order of chili cheese fries as long as you buy a “Sackful” combo at participating locations.

In this case, every Friday for the rest of the year you can get a free order of Hot & Crispy fries of any size with any purchase you make through the restaurant’s app at participating locations.