Fast food chain | Subway is sold to a private equity investor, the transaction amount can reach almost 10 billion

Subway, known for its stuffed breads, is being sold to a US private equity company that is familiar with owning chain restaurants.

24.8. 22:09

Fast food chain The sale of Subway to the private equity company Roark Capital has been confirmed. Subway announced on Thursday evening Finnish time that it had accepted the purchase offer. The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Economic magazine The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has said, based on its sources, that the transaction amount is expected to be around 9.6 billion dollars, or around 8.9 billion euros. News agency Reuters according to sources, the transaction amount would increase to 9.55 billion dollars.

According to Reuters, the final deal amount depends on whether Subway achieves certain financial goals in the years after the deal is completed. According to Reuters, the transaction amount without these requirements would be 8.95 billion dollars, or about 8.3 billion euros.

There was a long auction for Subway. The WSJ already reported in January that the founding families of Subway are investigating the sale of the company, and the company confirmed the matter in February.

The WSJ reported earlier this week that Roark Capital was finally reaching an agreement on a deal, but a higher counteroffer was still possible. Based on the news reported on Thursday, however, that was no longer the case.

Filled the fast food chain, known for its bread, has remained in the ownership of the two founding families for more than 50 years. Subway has around 37,000 restaurants worldwide.

Roark Capital, which is buying the company, is familiar with running a restaurant chain. The company owns numerous US restaurant chains through its subsidiaries. They include, among others, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) and The Cheesecake Factory.

“They understand our business. From the family’s point of view, this was an attractive offer that, in my view, works for all parties”, CEO of Subway John Chidsey said, according to the WSJ.