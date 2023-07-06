Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

A Subway store in the US advertised the tragedy of the Titan submarine crash. © Screenshpt/Twitter @Amanda Butler

The fast food chain Subway advertises in the USA with the tragedy of the “Titan”. A woman was shocked and shared the ad on Twitter.

Munich / Rincon – The accident of the “Titan” is only a few weeks old. Apparently, that’s long enough for a branch of the Subway fast-food chain to start a pun on the tragedy, which is considered an advertisement for its products. There were different opinions about the billboard on social media.

“Our Subs Won’t Implode” – Subway touts “Titan” misfortune

Almost three weeks ago, the submarine “Titan” set out on a reconnaissance tour of the Titanic, which sank in 1912. Contact with “Titan” broke off after a short time. What followed was a days-long search for the OceanGate submarine. A short time later it was clear: Already on June 18, 2023, the “Titan” imploded, according to experts, all five passengers were dead immediately.

A Subway location in Rincon, Georgia, advertised with the slogan “Our Subs don’t implode.” subs”. A woman drove past the billboard and couldn’t believe her eyes. Posting a photo of it on Twitter, she wrote, “Subway, this is at your store in Rincon. The advert is not only tasteless, it’s just plain sad. You can do that better.” After just a few days, she received over 400 likes – but not all of them are on her page.

Twitter users split over Subway ad – “Very tactless”

Some Twitter users could not understand the advertising with the “Titan” accident. “Fire the person responsible for the billboard and release an apology from the entire company, that’s very tactless,” demanded one user. Another went even further: “I will never eat anything at Subway again. This is distasteful and disrespectful to the families who lost people in the tragedy.”

Many of the Twitter users saw the Subway advertising much more relaxed: “Cry even more” was the comment with the most likes under the photo. “It’s true, I don’t see the problem. And their subs aren’t even $250,000,” added another. Other Twitter users simply asked whether it wasn’t “a bit too early” for such jokes.

The billboard has since been removed. Subway announced in a statement: “We have contacted the franchise company and made it clear that this species has no place in our company.” The advertising shown has nothing to do with Subway Germany and only affects the store in Rincon. (rd)